A Unique Privilege Issue In DOE Contracting

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Government contractors sometimes confront unique clauses in entering into contracts with government agencies. Recently, we encountered a standard U.S. Department of Energy contract clause, Clause H.39, “Access To And Ownership of Records," which addresses contractor-owned records. In litigation at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims between our client, CB&I AREVA MOX Services LLC, and the National Nuclear Security Administration, an agency within the DOE, the DOE claimed Clause H.39 entitled it to Mox Services' privileged information, arguing that MOX Services had waived any privilege under Clause H.39. During the litigation, we obtained a protective order shielding the privileged information from disclosure despite this...

