OSU Reaches Settlement With Some Sex Abuse Accusers

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- Ohio State University announced Friday that it has reached a settlement with survivors in 11 of 18 lawsuits involving a now-deceased university physician accused of sexually abusing hundreds of men during his nearly 20-year tenure at the school, although the deal faced criticism from some plaintiffs' counsel. The university said in a press release that the 11 suits represent nearly half the 357 people who accused sports doctor Richard Strauss of sexual abuse or assault during his tenure from 1978 to 1998. OSU did not disclose the settlement amount but specified that all settlement funds will come from existing institutional discretionary...

