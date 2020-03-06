Covington Can Fight Flynn's Ineffective Counsel Claim

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday released Covington & Burling LLP from binding attorney-client privilege as it responds to ex-White House national security adviser Michael Flynn's claims of ineffective counsel after he moved to exit his 2017 guilty plea entered during special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ordered that Covington lawyers who formerly represented Flynn respond to the specific allegations of ineffective assistance of counsel and made clear that the government's use of the information provided by Covington is limited to Flynn's ineffective counsel claim. "It may not be used by the government in any other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS