DOJ Says Judge's Comments On Barr Are Contrary To Facts

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- The government pushed back Friday at a D.C. federal judge who said Attorney General William Barr was making "misleading public statements" about the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller, saying the court's assertions are "contrary to the facts." The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement it was standing by Barr's statements despite criticism in a ruling by U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton on Thursday. In that decision, Judge Walton ordered the government to hand over an unredacted version of the Mueller report for him to privately review and assess whether information was properly withheld under Freedom of Information Act...

