Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Curaleaf Looks To Permanently End Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Curaleaf is urging a New York federal court to permanently end a "weak" investor suit alleging Curaleaf caused share prices to fall by improperly marketing its CBD products as drugs, arguing that its securities filings disclosed the risks it's accused of hiding.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. pushed back Friday against claims from lead plaintiff Warren Basch and the other investors in the proposed class action, who allege that the company violated federal securities laws by intentionally misleading investors that its products were beneficial for health without disclosing that they weren’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Curaleaf said all of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!