Curaleaf Looks To Permanently End Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Curaleaf is urging a New York federal court to permanently end a "weak" investor suit alleging Curaleaf caused share prices to fall by improperly marketing its CBD products as drugs, arguing that its securities filings disclosed the risks it's accused of hiding. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. pushed back Friday against claims from lead plaintiff Warren Basch and the other investors in the proposed class action, who allege that the company violated federal securities laws by intentionally misleading investors that its products were beneficial for health without disclosing that they weren’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Curaleaf said all of...

