Tenaris Wants Fees In Venezuela Award Fight

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Steel tube supplier Tenaris SA called Venezuela's request to pause enforcement of a more than $172 million award due to U.S. sanctions “unjustified and redundant" and urged a D.C. federal court to award it attorney fees in its dispute over an investment in a Venezuelan iron producer. The country’s “refusal to abide by the arbitral award” has caused Luxembourg-based Tenaris SA and its Portuguese subsidiary, Talta-Trading e Marketing Sociedade Unipessoal LDA, to take on unnecessary litigation, Tenaris said Friday. The court should enter a default judgment with fees “given Venezuela’s brazen, yearslong refusal to comply with its legal obligations under the arbitration...

