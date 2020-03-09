Judge Finds 3D Printing Rules Could Endanger Nat'l Security

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing portions of new federal arms export rules set to go into effect Monday, concluding that loosening restrictions on the publication of 3D printing gun data could jeopardize national security. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones said in a Monday order that new rules that allow anyone to publish 3D printing gun files on the internet shouldn’t be enforced when it is clear the changes pose national security threats that have not been considered by the government, handing a win to states seeking to block the rule. “The proliferation of 3D...

