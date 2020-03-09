​​​​​​​Justices Rebuff Calif. Tribal Casino, Traffic Ticket Cases

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from California tribal officials claiming sovereign immunity to a suit connected with an unrealized casino project, as well as a California county sheriff's bid to fend off a suit over traffic tickets brought by a group of Chemehuevi tribe members. In its order list Monday, the high court denied certiorari to a petition by several members of the Pinoleville Pomo tribe's governing council and other officials and employees claiming that the Ninth Circuit wrongly upheld a lower court's determination that the officials didn't share in the tribe's immunity to a suit claiming...

