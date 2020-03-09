2 Wells Fargo Board Members Step Down After House Report

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. on Monday announced the resignations of two members of its board of directors who came under fire last week in a U.S. House report that faulted the bank's upper echelons for insufficient oversight and dedication to reform in the wake of several scandals. The California-based banking giant said that Elizabeth A. Duke, who chaired the bank's board, and James H. Quigley stepped down on Sunday. Charles H. Noski, a former chief financial officer of Bank of America Corp., is taking over as board chair, according to the bank. In a joint statement, Duke and Quigley explained their...

