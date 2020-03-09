Investment Pub Not Liable For Marketer's TCPA Violations

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An investment publication is off the hook for a series of unsolicited text messages sent on its behalf because it couldn’t prove that the marketing firm that carried out the text campaign was acting as its agent, a California federal judge has found. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald handed Investor’s Business Daily a resounding win Friday in the form of summary judgment, saying there was “no evidence” it knew the agency it hired was sending unwanted text messages as part of its ad campaign. “There is no evidence supporting the contention that IBD actually knew that Handstack’s text messages violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS