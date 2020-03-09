Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investment Pub Not Liable For Marketer's TCPA Violations

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An investment publication is off the hook for a series of unsolicited text messages sent on its behalf because it couldn’t prove that the marketing firm that carried out the text campaign was acting as its agent, a California federal judge has found.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald handed Investor’s Business Daily a resounding win Friday in the form of summary judgment, saying there was “no evidence” it knew the agency it hired was sending unwanted text messages as part of its ad campaign.

“There is no evidence supporting the contention that IBD actually knew that Handstack’s text messages violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!