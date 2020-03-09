Columbia Gas Pleads Guilty Over Mass. Pipeline Blasts

Law360, Boston (March 9, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Columbia Gas of Massachusetts on Monday formally accepted criminal responsibility for the pipeline explosions in 2018 that killed one person, damaged more than 100 buildings and forced mass evacuations in the Merrimack Valley, pleading guilty in federal court to a single federal safety violation. A court official in U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV's fifth-floor courtroom swore in Columbia Gas President Mark Kempic to enter the plea on behalf of the NiSource Inc. business unit. "Does the corporation plead guilty because it is, in fact, guilty?" Judge Saylor asked. Kempic replied, "Yes, your honor." Judge Saylor accepted the plea deal...

