'Diesel Brothers' Must Pay $850K In Defeat Device Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The hosts of Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers" show must pay more than $850,000 for violating the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on vehicles, a Utah federal judge ruled Friday. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, or UPHE, accused the defendants of removing federally required emission control systems on diesel vehicles and installing "defeat devices" that would allow the vehicles to evade those standards. The TV stars were also accused of advertising and selling the defeat devices and of owning or operating vehicles that had defeat devices installed. U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby found the defendants liable for those...

