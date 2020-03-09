Web Designer, Airline Settle Cybersquatting Fight Before Trial

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Canada's Flair Airlines settled unpaid invoice claims from a Chicago-based web design company Monday morning just before the parties began jury selection, wrapping up a fight between the companies that began with Flair's allegation the firm was cybersquatting. The eleventh hour deal provides that Flair will pay web design firm Gregor LLC $65,000 within seven days to account for unpaid invoices relating to services the airline received from the company. The companies reached a settlement in late February of Flair's claims that its web domains were being held hostage by Gregor unless it forked over hundreds of thousands of dollars....

