Shipowner Looks To Revive $20M Contract Claim In Texas

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Marshall Islands shipowner Psara Energy urged a Texas federal court on Friday to revive its $19.9 million breach of contract suit against a Malta-incorporated charterer, pointing to an arbitral award stating the matter can't be decided in arbitration. Psara Energy Ltd. asked the court to reinstate the case and confirm a Nov. 22 arbitration award in which a London Maritime Arbitration tribunal found it had no jurisdiction to deal with Psara’s claims against Advantage Tankers LLC, the purported successor to Malta-chartered Space Shipping Ltd. The tribunal found “common ground” between Psara and Advantage on its lack of jurisdiction, Psara noted. “It is unusual...

