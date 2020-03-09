Lawmakers Concerned With DOJ's Sprint/T-Mobile Handling

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Congressional antitrust leaders continue to press the U.S. Department of Justice to disclose whether an agency official encouraged a Dish Network executive to lobby the Hill and the Federal Communications Commission in favor of the Sprint/T-Mobile deal. Antitrust committee leaders Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., wrote Friday that they are concerned DOJ Antitrust Chief Makan Delrahim suggested Dish Network CEO Charlie Ergen employ friendly lawmakers to sway the FCC chairman toward approving the deal. "Law enforcement and regulatory decisions must be based on an objective assessment of the law and the facts, not on political pressure...

