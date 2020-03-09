Sports Agency Says UFC Rival's Poaching Suit Should Fall

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Dallas sports agency Ballengee Group LLC asked a Manhattan federal court on Monday to throw out a lawsuit by another sports agency claiming that Ballengee is in the process of poaching high-ranked UFC featherweight "Hurricane" Shane Burgos. The suit by New York-based MFA Fighter Management Inc. claims that its owner and president, David Fish, helped nurture Burgos for years, finding him a 10-year management deal with Daniel "Tiger" Schulmann's Schulmann Fight Management LLC and helping him turn into a high-ranked featherweight fighter. When Burgos finished out his UFC contract in November and became a free agent, MFAFM says Ballengee swooped in...

