NASA Revamps Reporting Policies To Fight Sex Harassment

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Universities and other institutions receiving NASA funding will soon have to tell the agency if any research leaders on NASA-backed projects sexually harassed or assaulted anyone, according to new requirements set to go into effect next month. In a final notice, set to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register, NASA laid out new terms and conditions for entities receiving its funding, saying organizations will have to let the agency know about sexual assaults or harassment. Specifically, the notice focused on reporting misconduct by so-called “principal investigators” — researchers that oversee NASA-sponsored or funded projects — and co-investigators. “The implementation of...

