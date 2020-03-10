JPMorgan Ducks Slander Suit After Atty Misses Deadline

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of a slander case against J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA after an attorney who made the accusations missed a deadline to file an amended complaint. Attorney Ross Khosro Reghabi argued that a representative for the bank slandered him by telling a client that the lawyer was not promptly returning phone calls as part of settling a mortgage debt, but the lawyer himself was not prompt with the legal filings for his own case, a three-judge Second Appellate District panel determined Friday. The trial court ruled in J.P. Morgan’s favor on July 25,...

