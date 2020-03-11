Senate Goes Easy On Trump's Pick For No. 2 At EPA

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's pick to serve in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's second-most powerful position — a former Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney currently working at the agency — met with little controversy during his nomination hearing Wednesday. Douglas H. Benevento, who currently works as the associate deputy administrator at the agency, was nominated in February by Trump to serve as EPA deputy administrator, the position current Administrator Andrew Wheeler left when he was confirmed to the top position. Benevento largely escaped any harsh questioning at a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and lawmakers from both sides of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS