Trump's Pick For No. 2 At EPA Quizzed On Climate, Fuels

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's pick to serve in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's second-most-powerful position — a former Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney currently working at the agency — assured lawmakers Wednesday that he'll stay focused on their concerns, from climate change to biofuel issues. During a nomination hearing for Douglas H. Benevento, who currently works as the associate deputy administrator at the agency, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee praised him as "qualified" for the role. If confirmed, Benevento would serve as EPA deputy administrator, the position current Administrator Andrew Wheeler left when...

