FBI Arrests Ex-LA City Councilor Amid Corruption Probe

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The FBI has arrested a former Los Angeles city councilor after he was indicted on charges that he obstructed a public corruption investigation into whether he accepted cash, escort services and other bribes from a land developer, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Mitchell Englander, 49, who represented Los Angeles Council District 12 in the San Fernando Valley from July 2011 until he abruptly resigned in December 2018, surrendered to federal agents after a grand jury indicted him in January on charges of falsifying facts, making false statements and witness tampering, the DOJ said. The former city councilor — who...

