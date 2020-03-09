Susman Godfrey, Entwistle Seek To Co-Lead Merger Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A legal team comprising an attorney from Susman Godfrey LLP and several Entwistle & Cappucci LLP lawyers are looking to co-lead a proposed securities class action in California federal court accusing renewable company Pattern Energy of attempting to trick its shareholders into approving a proposed $6.1 billion merger. If appointed, the co-lead counsel would represent a plaintiff group of eight institutional investors referred to in court documents as the Water Island Funds, who submitted the lead appointment bid to U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on March 6. The Water Island funds posited in the motion that they have the largest financial...

