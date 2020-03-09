Feds To Appeal Ex-Alstom Exec's Bribery Acquittal Ruling

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors Monday filed a notice to appeal a Connecticut federal judge’s decision to overturn the foreign bribery convictions of former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins, who was accused of bribing Indonesian officials to gain a $118 million energy contract. The notice of appeal to the Second Circuit comes after U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton opted last month to throw out the jury's November conviction as it pertained to foreign bribery, finding prosecutors failed to prove the defendant was an agent of the company’s U.S. subsidiary Alstom Power Inc., but the court upheld his money laundering convictions. Last week, Hoskins...

