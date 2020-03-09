Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shareholder Fights To Stop $14B Woodward-Hexcel Deal

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Hexcel Corp. investor urged a California federal court Monday to halt the acquisition of the industrial materials company by engine manufacturer Woodward Inc., arguing that Hexcel and its board of directors misled shareholders about the merger's financial prospects.

Investor Roger E. Read alleges that Hexcel's registration statement for the proposed $14 billion deal, which received antitrust approval from the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice last week, omitted crucial information regarding financial projections and how its adviser, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, arrived at its fairness opinion. Goldman Sachs is not named as a defendant in the...

