Trade Group Urges DHS To Remove Limits On 35K H-2B Visas

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s proposal to issue 35,000 supplemental H-2B visas for foreign seasonal workers in two batches with restrictions would prevent businesses from hiring the temporary employees they need, according to a coalition representing hospitality and agriculture trade associations. In a Monday letter, the H-2B Workforce Coalition asked acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to revise a proposed rule authorizing the issuance of 20,000 H-2B visas for businesses that need seasonal workers by April 1 and 15,000 visas for companies that need temporary employees by May 15 to take into account that most companies need workers by April 1. “Seasonal businesses work...

