Chinese Used-Car Platform Can’t Steer Clear Of IPO Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge issued an order Monday keeping alive claims that Chinese used car marketplace Uxin misled investors about its financial prospects in offering documents for its June 2018 initial public offering. However, Justice Andrew Borrok dismissed other securities fraud claims that Uxin Ltd. concealed a plan to discontinue complimentary car inspections and its popular Auction service. Justice Borrok found that the business change did nothing to retroactively render Uxin’s IPO offering documents false and misleading. "The complaint does not allege that anything concerning the inspections and/or the [Auction] business was known or should have been known to be false...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS