Boeing Case Overcharge Ruling May Not Survive If Appealed

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- For a plaintiff to have standing to sue in federal court, Article III of the U.S. Constitution requires an injury in fact caused by the challenged conduct. Federal standing under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act requires a bit more: A RICO plaintiff must demonstrate an injury to business or property caused by the RICO violation. A recent federal district court decision in a putative class action against Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co. found RICO standing in the consumer context. But the court’s generous treatment of the plaintiffs’ overpayment theory seems difficult to square with the U.S. Court of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS