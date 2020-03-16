NY’s Renewable Project Siting Bill Clears Way To Green Future

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Many environmental laws aim at enacting regulations to help clean up the environment. On Feb. 20, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo submitted a bill to the Legislature that flips the script. The proposed new law aims to clean up the state’s regulations about siting and permitting for renewable energy projects. A Bill to Meet Lofty Goals Under the proposed law, titled the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, a new office would be created within the state’s Department of Economic Development tasked with overseeing siting and permitting for renewable energy projects. Environmental reviews for such projects would be the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS