IRS To Halt Nonessential Travel Over Coronavirus, Union Says

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Amid the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, the Internal Revenue Service will stop nonessential travel for its employees for 30 days unless it is “mission-critical,” Tony Reardon, national president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said Monday. Above is a negative pressure tent outside the University of Utah's hospital in Salt Lake City. The hospital is taking steps to limit the spread of coronavirus. (AP) Reardon told Law360 in a statement that he met with IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig to discuss what steps the agency is taking to protect employee health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak and...

