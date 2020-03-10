Okla. AG Says State Must Treat Tribal Casino Fees As Usual

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma’s attorney general said Monday that the state must continue to distribute money it receives from tribes’ gambling revenues as it normally has under the tribes’ agreements with the state, even though Oklahoma has argued in federal court that the casinos are operating illegally. The state’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, is embroiled in a lawsuit brought by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations and joined by other tribes over the expiration date of their gaming compacts. Stitt, who is seeking to renegotiate the deals to give the state a higher percentage of revenue-sharing, claims that the compacts expired at the turn...

