The Misfits Say Book Publisher Infringed 'Fiend Skull' Artwork

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Misfits hit Abrams Books with copyright and trademark infringement claims Monday, accusing the publisher of illegally using the punk rock band's famous "fiend skull" art in promoting a photobook on the band's legacy, according to a suit filed in New York federal court. In their suit, the Misfits, widely regarded as the pioneers of the horror punk subgenre, took issue with a book titled "Scream With Me – The Enduring Legacy of the Misfits." The book is not authorized by the band and "rife with large-scale, repeated and unlicensed reproductions" of the punk rockers' intellectual property, the Misfits said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS