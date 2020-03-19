Ruling In HHS Case May Mean More Drug Trial Reporting

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Section 801 of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Amendments Act of 2007 (codified at 42 U.S.C. § 282(j)) requires that sponsors of applicable clinical trials, or ACTs, register those trials and submit “basic results” specified in the statute to the public ClinicalTrials.gov data bank. Although six years past its deadline, in September 2016 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services promulgated regulations that took effect Jan. 18, 2017, and expanded the disclosure requirements — including now requiring results from ACTs involving never-approved drugs and medical devices to be disclosed publicly. In the preamble of the rule, when discussing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS