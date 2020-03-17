Perils For Design-Builders Lurk In NY Education Law

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Despite new state and local design-build initiatives, New York’s education law continues to impose practical restrictions on contractors and designers performing design-build projects in New York. Design-builders must not run afoul of the education law’s requirements. A violation could render their design-build agreement void, precluding recovery for its breach and may even expose the design-builder to felony criminal liability. It’s a thorny path, but not one that is entirely without markers. Design-build is a project delivery model that packages the design and construction services necessary for a project’s completion into a single contract. A traditional project delivery model, or design-bid-build, requires...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS