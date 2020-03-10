Stoner Comic Cheech Strikes Chill Deal In Coffee Co. TM Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Stoner comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin and the New Jersey coffee company he accused of infringing his trademarked nickname have settled their dispute and are one signature away from burying the hatchet, according to a court filing. Marin and Steven Chiocchi, owner of cold brew specialty brand Cheech’s Own Coffee Company, told a California federal court Monday that they have reached a deal but are awaiting a final signature from Marin. The delay has been caused by Marin’s travel schedule, according to the filing. Counsel for both parties told Law360 the dispute was resolved amicably. Marin, known for playing a heavy pot...

