RI, Calif. Say 4th Circ. Backs State Court Climate Suits

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island and California municipalities on Monday told federal appeals courts that they should heed the Fourth Circuit's ruling that Baltimore's lawsuit seeking to put fossil fuel companies on the hook for climate change belongs in state court. Rhode Island is battling energy giants including Chevron Corp., BP PLC and others in the First Circuit that are attempting to remove to federal court the state's lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for climate-change-related infrastructure damage. And a group of California cities and counties are engaged in a similar legal brawl with the same companies in the Ninth Circuit. Baltimore recently defeated...

