Judge Scolds White House For Enviro Rule Records Delay

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration must turn over records related to its decision to ease the environmental review process for major projects, a Virginia federal judge ruled after what one attorney described as a contentious hearing in which the government was scolded for its delays. After a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad ordered the White House's Council on Environmental Quality to pick up the pace on delivering documents to the Southern Environmental Law Center about the decision-making related to a sweeping and industry-friendly rewrite of the National Environmental Policy Act. But Judge Conrad refused to stall the rulemaking process in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS