Hemp Co. Wants Suit Over Misleading Biz Plans Nixed

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A hemp-based building materials company asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to dismiss an investment bank's suit alleging it solicited investments while planning to deregister its publicly traded shares, saying it never defaulted on the notes it issued. Hemp Naturals Inc. said its stock was never delisted, adding that Coventry Enterprises LLC's complaint should be tossed because the investor suffered no damages and failed to plead causation, among other things. Calling the action frivolous, Hemp Naturals said that as of the January complaint it had not breached the four promissory notes it issued to Coventry. "Plaintiff premises this action upon...

