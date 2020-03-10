Albertsons Hit With $12.6M Verdict For Retaliatory Firing

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Seattle has awarded more than $12.6 million — including $10 million in punitive damages — to a former longtime Albertsons and Safeway district manager whom the jury said was fired by Albertsons in retaliation for a discrimination complaint. In a verdict signed Friday and posted in the court docket Monday, a jury awarded $12.625 million to Kimberly Ann Johnson, who worked at Albertsons from 1983 until her firing in April 2018, a year after she expressed to human resources her concerns that a relatively new Seattle-region boss appeared to be targeting and selectively firing female managers....

