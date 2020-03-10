Fresh Start Or $461M: Apple, VirnetX Battle Over Verdict Redo

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Apple has asked the Eastern District of Texas for a new trial to determine how much it owes VirnetX for patent infringement after the Federal Circuit threw out a nearly $600 million award, while VirnetX said it should get at least $461 million based on the old verdict. The jury’s 2018 award had been based on Apple’s infringement of four VirnetX patents with its VPN on Demand and FaceTime features. The Federal Circuit in November said only two of those patents were infringed and only based on VPN on Demand, so the parties are back in district court to settle the bill based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS