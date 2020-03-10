Feds Face Suit Over Endangered Caribbean Lizard Protections

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has dropped the ball on protecting endangered Caribbean reptiles, including two species believed to live on Jeffrey Epstein's private island, an environmental group said in a notice of intent to sue Tuesday. The Center for Biological Diversity said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has failed to act on its own findings that eight skinks likely warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, leaving the lizards on the brink of extinction thanks to invasive predators, climate change and reckless development. "The diversity of skinks in the Caribbean is so extraordinary and special, and it would be a shame...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS