MSU Escapes Gymnastics Center's Nassar Abuse Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University has escaped a suit alleging its association with convicted pedophile Dr. Larry Nassar torpedoed a top gymnastics center's business after a California federal court found it doesn't have jurisdiction over the state-run MSU due to the legal principle of sovereign immunity. A brief filed on Monday outlined the logic behind a decision made by U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton in chambers. All Olympia Gymnastics Center filed its complaint in California state court in December 2018 before the suit was removed to federal court, meaning Judge Staton's jurisdiction over the suit is limited to claims the California state...

