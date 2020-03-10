Dueling Deals In Congress To Extend, Limit Gov't Surveillance

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators on Tuesday announced their plan to add new limits on national security surveillance before the authorizing provisions expire March 15, while House leaders reportedly reached a separate agreement. The Senate proposal would permanently end a phone-call metadata program that the executive branch has already suspended, limit when national security investigators can seek private business records without a warrant and expand the role of public interest lawyers appointed as friends of the court. The bill would extend through 2023 three other surveillance authorities known as business records, roving wiretaps and the "lone wolf" provision. The plan comes...

