2nd Circ. Largely Denies NYT’s Bid To Unseal 1MDB Docs

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit issued an order Tuesday largely denying a request by the New York Times to unseal portions of the hearing transcript for a former Goldman Sachs banker’s guilty plea related to the billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd. scandal. An appellate panel said it had reviewed the government’s reasoning for sealing portions of the transcript for ex-Goldman managing director Tim Leissner’s August 2018 guilty plea and agreed with a lower court’s decision to keep the unredacted version under seal. The judges did find that two small redacted portions of the transcript contained information that was publicly available when sealed, and it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS