Sidley, Malek Moss Guide M&T-Cayuga $33M NYC Loan

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP represented M&T Bank in connection with its $33 million loan to Cayuga Capital Management for a mixed-use project on Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn and Malek Moss PLLC assisted Cayuga Capital, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan is for 592-600 Bushwick Ave., and of the $33 million figure, $4.8 million is new financing for the property and the rest is an assumption and refinancing of existing debt. Cayuga Capital Management LLC is in the midst of a 66-unit apartment project there, and plans also call for retail and medical office space. M&T Bank...

