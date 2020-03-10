Wells Fargo Says County Has Enough Info In $300M Bias Suit

Law360, Chicago (March 10, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that it has offered up all of the race and ethnicity information it can in Cook County’s $300 million lending bias suit, so it's time for the county to "face the music" and identify which loans are at issue. The county, which includes Chicago, has “a boatload of information” that it could analyze to support its claims that the bank’s lending practices unlawfully targeted minorities, even though nearly half of the loans Wells Fargo turned over in discovery say nothing about the borrowers’ race and ethnicity, the bank’s counsel, Paul Hancock of K&L...

