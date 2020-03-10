'Compound King' Convicted In $21M Health Care Fraud Case

Law360, Houston (March 10, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Houston compounding pharmacist on 17 counts of conspiracy, paying kickbacks, wire fraud and health care fraud for his role in a scheme that fraudulently billed the government about $21 million for medically unnecessary creams and gels. It took the jury about two hours to return its verdict against George Phillip Tompkins, 75. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake allowed Tompkins to remain free on bond until his sentencing, set for May 27, but ordered that he return to court Wednesday to post bond, and in a somewhat unusual step, also ordered Tompkins' adult son to...

