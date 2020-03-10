Juror Whose Child Was Delivered By Defendant OK To Serve

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appellate court ruled Tuesday that a lower court was right to allow a man to serve on the jury of a medical malpractice trial in which the defendant was the OB-GYN who delivered the juror's child years prior. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the state appellate panel ruled that the trial court judge had been right to not excuse the so-called juror 25 based on the judge's finding that the juror had a remote relationship with the defendant Kevin Harrington and therefore could stay impartial. Harrington beat medical malpractice claims from Sarah Ann and Tyson Richter — who...

