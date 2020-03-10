Ex-NYC Prosecutor Suspended Over Choking Conviction

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A New York state court on Tuesday suspended for two months the law license of a former assistant district attorney who was convicted of choking a woman at a bar while drunk. The court rejected the recommendation by a referee that Eli K. Cherkasky be given a private censure, ruling that even though Cherkasky had taken responsibility for his actions and stopped drinking, the seriousness of the crime made a two-month suspension appropriate. "The evidence before the referee clearly established the seriousness of respondent's assault on the complainant," the decision said. "Even when taking into account the mitigating circumstances, a period of suspension for...

