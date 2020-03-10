Missed Depo Likely Cost Trader $36M SEC Case, Judge Says

Law360, New York (March 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to enter judgment in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its $36 million insider trading case against Shaohua "Michael" Yin after the Chinese trader and private equity manager wanted on U.S. criminal charges skipped a recent deposition. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said a default judgment could soon be issued after Yin, who was charged in February 2017 by the SEC and indicted in July 2018 by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, refused to appear for a scheduled October SEC deposition in Taiwan. "I think it's very likely that I'm going...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS