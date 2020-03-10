Real Estate Rumors: First Group, Rosemurgy, Waterford

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- First Group Holdings, a Hong Kong-based developer, has signed a deal to buy a New Kowloon, Hong Kong, commercial site for HK$790 million ($101.7 million), Mingtiandi reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 924-926 Cheung Sha Wan Road, which is currently owned by the Fung family, and First Group plans to redevelop the industrial property there into an office tower, according to the report. Manley Storage Ventures, Sentry Self Storage and Rosemurgy Properties have formed a joint venture to build a Boca Raton, Florida, self-storage and retail project, the South Florida Business journal reported...

